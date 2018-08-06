Park View Little Leaguers seek second win in West Regional

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - The all-star team from Chula Vista's Park View Little League will try for its second victory in two days in the West Regional when it faces its counterparts from Las Vegas' Silverado West Little League Monday in San Bernardino.



The subscription streaming service ESPN+ will livestream the 4:30 p.m. game from Al Houghton Stadium in San Bernardino, the site of the entire tournament.



Park View is three victories away from advancing to the Little League World Series for the second time in three years and third time since 2009 when it won the Little League World Series.



Park View was a 16-8 winner over Rocklin's Tri City Little League Sunday, with Michael Rodriguez hitting three home runs, including a sixth- inning grand slam, driving in eight runs and Jose Mendoza hitting two solo homers.



Park View out-hit Tri City, 16-8, with seven of the nine starters collecting at least one hit.



Park View took a 4-2 lead in the third it would never relinquish as Rodriguez hit a two-run homer, followed by Mendoza's solo homer.



Park View increased its lead to 9-3 in the fourth inning of the six- inning game, scoring five runs and sending 10 batters to the plate.



Anthony Leyva, Park View's No. 9 hitter, led off with a single and scored on Ivan Rodriguez Jr.'s double. Michael Rodriguez hit a two-run homer one out later. Mendoza followed with a solo homer.



Pinch-hitter Kenneth Skinner walked and scored the inning's final run on a wild pitch.



Park View scored seven runs in the sixth. Leyva singled in Conner Alonzo, who was hit by a pitch. Rodriguez singled in Matthew Bjornstad, who singled, and Leyva.



Rodriguez hit a grand slam for the final four runs.



Alonzo walked and scored Park View's first run in the second inning on an error.



Tri City, the Northern California champion, scored twice in the first, once in the third, twice in the fourth and three times in the sixth.



Bjornstad, the second of four Park View pitchers, was credited with the victory, striking out six in 2 1/3 innings, allowing three runs, all earned, and two hits and walking two.



Park View, the Southern California champion, is 12-0 over four tournaments. Silverado, the Nevada state champion, will be playing its first game in the West Regional. It was 9-0 in its previous two tournaments.

RELATED COVERAGE