Park View Little Leaguers seek second win in West Regional

Make sure your back-to-schooler is dressed to impress for the first day of school this year, and best of all comfort and style are always in vogue!
"PLAYITSAFE" gives women, men and children the confidence and increased awareness skills that could keep them from potential danger.
A brush fire that broke out in the central area of Camp Pendleton has grown to 1000 acres overnight and is now 50% contained.
The all-star team from Chula Vista's Park View Little League will try for its second victory in two days in the West Regional when it faces its counterparts from Las Vegas' Silverado West Little League Monday in San Bernardino.
Hot temperatures as another heat wave hits Southern California. Onshore flow will keep coastal areas cooler than the rest of the County.
The University of San Diego has a new, clean source of power on campus.The company Primo Wind installed its "Energy Plant" last week. It's a free-standing hybrid wind-and-solar energy pod with a battery to store the power. Students can sit on the benches surrounding the plant and plug in their laptops or charge their phones. There's also LED lighting for security.
A house party in University City ended with gunfire early Sunday morning. Dozens of people were inside a home on Tony Drive when someone fired shots.