Back To School: Planning for a successful school year

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Sharpen your pencils and zip up your backpack, it's time to get ready to head back to school!
The San Diego Unified School District will open their classroom doors on Monday, August 27th this year and safety on campus is once again a top priority.
Teachers, support staff, school police services and community organizations work together to prevent, prepare and respond to emergency situations.
San Diego Unified Vision 2020 is committed to providing quality schools in every neighborhood by promoting student achievement, establishing schools as learning centers, supporting effective teaching, engaging parents/community in learning, and facilitating effective communication.
The implementation of the Wellness Policy promotes student wellness, proper nutrition, nutrition education, and regular physical activity as part of the total learning experience which supports Vision 2020.
For more information about safety policies and other back to school information, visit San Diego Unified's website: www.sandiegounified.org.
