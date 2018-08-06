Brush fire blackens 14 acres near Ramona

WITCH CREEK (CNS) - A fire of unknown origin burned across a large field near Ramona on Monday, blackening about 14 open acres before firefighters could subdue the flames.



The blaze erupted off Old Julian Highway and Creek Hollow Drive in the rural Witch Creek community about 10:30 a.m., according to Cal Fire.



It took ground crews and personnel aboard firefighting aircraft roughly an hour to halt the spread of the flames, said Kendal Bortisser, a fire captain with the state agency.



The non-injury blaze was never an imminent threat to structures, Bortisser said.



The cause was under investigation.

Get the latest News 8 Traffic updates »