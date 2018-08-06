San Diego police search for suspected arsonist after 2 car fires

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Police are looking for a suspected arsonist after two car fires; the first started early Monday morning in Golden Hill, less than 30 minutes later, a second car caught on fire in Mountain View.
News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports on why police think they might be linked.
A 911 caller reported an SUV on fire around 1:45 a.m. in the 3400 block of Tompkins in Mountain View; one of the vehicles tires exploded as News 8's cameras were rolling. The flames were out in about five minutes. It was the second of the two suspicious fires with the first one being reported just 15 minutes earlier in Golden Hill.
The first fire was located in the 700 block of 28th street. Witnesses tell News 8 that at 1:30 a.m. a Ford pickup truck stopped next to the BMW, someone got out and lit the car on fire then took off. Fire fighters had that fire out in about 10 minutes.
Authorities say both fires are suspicious and just a few miles apart, but it’s not confirmed whether the fires are linked.
The latest on two early morning car fires at 11am @nichellenews8 @EricNews8 @CBS8 @thecwsandiego pic.twitter.com/aH4LBoTmir— Ashley Jacobs (@AshleyNews8) August 6, 2018
