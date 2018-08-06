DoggiePalooza: Activities and training tips for pups at City Heights event

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A local coffee shop invites you to sit down with your best friend, as in man's best friend. The Dojo Cafe is hosting DoggiePalooza with trainers offering tips and fun activities for all the pups.

The Dojo Cafe founders are a staple in City Heights dedicated to coffee, culture and community. In their quest to find new ways to bring their neighbors together, they realized there aren’t enough dog-friendly events in their neighborhood.

This weekend on Saturday, August 11, they’ll host the first DoggiePalooza with activities, contests and tips from trainers.

News 8’s Ashley Jacobs introduces you to some of the pups and their people planning to attend.