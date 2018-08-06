At Your Gate: Travelers utilize food delivery app - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

At Your Gate: Travelers utilize food delivery app

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - AtYourGate is a food delivery app, launched at San Diego airport and now rolling out in New York. The app allows travelers to skip the lines and order coffee, food, travel essentials, even makeup! 

An AtYourGate ambassador will deliver the items right to your location. 

One ambassador tells News 8’s Ashley Jacobs she logs 30,000 steps per day making travelers happy. In other words, she walks 10-15 miles per shift. 

Travelers say they love to save time and eliminate stress with the app.

For more information, check out their app.

