Doyle Community Park reopens in University Heights following upgrades

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and City Councilwoman Barbara Bry reopened Doyle Community Park on Monday following a series of equipment upgrades and other enhancements.



The University City park was outfitted with new children's playground equipment, rubberized surfacing, accessible play equipment, new picnic and tennis tables, Americans with Disabilities Act-complaint walkways and a swing for parents and children to interact face-to-face. The upgrades -- the first since the park opened in 1993 -- cost approximately $255,000.



"This project has been moved across the finish line because of the vision, collaboration and coordination between a community, its leaders and our city," Faulconer said. "Doyle Community Park serves the children, families and residents who are coming to attend ball games, use the rec center, walk their dog at the park or pick their kids up from school. These upgrades are part of my commitment to improve services in every neighborhood."



The park upgrades were funded in partnership with the Doyle Park and Recreation Council.



The Doyle Recreation Center is a model for successful community programming, Bry said.



"Last year, over 7,000 residents took advantage of programs ranging from Kidz Love Soccer to Dance to Evolve," Bry said. "This participation has allowed the Recreation Council to partially fund this much-anticipated update to the playground. I appreciate the city's Parks and Recreation Department as well as Public Works' direct involvement in working with the Doyle Recreation Council to see this project through to completion."

