Rady Children's Hospital: Realistic training that will save lives

North County residents and visitors are reporting large piles of decomposing kelp on beaches in Solana and Encinitas. The kelp is also reportedly attracting unwanted guests: swarms of flies and other animals.
A local coffee shop invites you to sit down with your best friend, as in man's best friend. The Dojo Cafe is hosting DoggiePalooza with trainers offering tips and fun activities for all the pups.
One of two storms off Mexico's Pacific coast strengthened into a hurricane Monday afternoon, while forecasters said the other was no longer expected to gain hurricane strength and neither posed an immediate threat to land.
A fire of unknown origin burned across a large field near Ramona on Monday, blackening about 14 open acres before firefighters could subdue the flames.
For the past year, News 8 has followed the story of a vista mechanic who gives away cars to people in need.
When the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority decided in July to join an ongoing lawsuit against the San Diego Unified Port District, it may have violated the state's open meeting law.
A woman suing a Southern California hospital says she underwent a cesarean section without anesthesia.
The San Diego City Council Monday approved a lease extension between the city and San Diego State University for the Aztecs to continue playing football at SDCCU Stadium.