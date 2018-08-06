Driving away the winner in Vista mechanic's car giveaway

For the past year, News 8 has followed the story of a vista mechanic who gives away cars to people in need.
For three decades, the La Jolla Cove was the office for a legendary lifeguard. In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's in Escondido at Silverado Memory Care to visit a hero.
This Sunday at Sycuan Casino CBS 8 is hosting a contestant search for the game show "Let's Make a Deal."
We're still a year away from the premiere of "Top Gun 2," the sequel to one of the most famous movies ever shot in San Diego. But don't be surprised if you see "Maverick" make a special guest appearance at a party near you.
Comic-con is famous for its crazy costumes, but sometimes those outrageous outfits fall apart at the worst time.
Comic-Con is back in San Diego and with it comes the crowds, the costumes, and, according to at least one woman, a lack of consideration. In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff plays "Anchorman" and meets a longtime local who wants San Diego to "stay classy."
Dogs can be a man's best friend, but also a criminal's worst nightmare. In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Miramar at the sheriff's K-9 training academy with the new recruits.
At some point in life, many people stop worrying about what other people think - and only do what makes them happy.
An Alpine man is giving new meaning to the words, "neighborhood watch." In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff walks, climbs and shoots a military tribute with Terry Ulmer.