Driving away the winner in Vista mechanic's car giveaway

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - For the past year, News 8 has followed the story of a vista mechanic who gives away cars to people in need.

On Monday, a winner was announced!

In Monday's Zevely Zone, News 8's Jeff was one of three judges in the car giveaway competition and he met the young man with new wheels and an new heart.

Matthew Haynes was announced as the winner. He will start college in three weeks and wants to become a surgeon. If you would like to help him pay for some of his substantial medical bills, visit his GoFundMe page.