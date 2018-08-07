SDG&E asks customers to conserve energy as another heat wave hits San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - As the third heat wave hits the San Diego region SDG&E is once again asking customers to conserve energy as the utility prepares for more strain on the grid.

SDG&E says that even though they are asking customers to conserve energy, they do have enough resources to get through the latest heat wave.

The utility once again activated the Reduce Your Use program Monday and again for Tuesday between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. SDG&E recommended pre-cooling your house by closing blinds and shades in the morning hours before it's too hot.

"when its hot like this we have seen a lot of increased demand in the evening hours. We are really asking for customers to start getting the habit of conserving knowing that the evening hours are most highly demanded hours," said Allison Torres with SDG&E.

Despite the rash of heat waves so close together, SDG&E said they have seen customers obliging to the utility's urging of conserving energy.

