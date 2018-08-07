SDG&E asks customers to conserve energy as another heat wave hits San Diego

For the past year, News 8 has followed the story of a vista mechanic who gives away cars to people in need.
As the third heat wave hits the San Diego region SDG&E is once again asking customers to conserve energy as the utility prepares for more strain on the grid.
Law enforcement agencies around the country are taking part in the Lip Sync Challenge that has gone viral and after the California Highway Patrol is stepped up to the mic last week, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department added their voices to the mix Monday.
The all-star team from Chula Vista's Park View Little League will try for its second victory in two days in the West Regional when it faces its counterparts from Las Vegas' Silverado West Little League Monday in San Bernardino.
North County residents and visitors are reporting large piles of decomposing kelp on beaches in Solana and Encinitas. The kelp is also reportedly attracting unwanted guests: swarms of flies and other animals.
A local coffee shop invites you to sit down with your best friend, as in man's best friend. The Dojo Cafe is hosting DoggiePalooza with trainers offering tips and fun activities for all the pups.
One of two storms off Mexico's Pacific coast strengthened into a hurricane Monday afternoon, while forecasters said the other was no longer expected to gain hurricane strength and neither posed an immediate threat to land.
A fire of unknown origin burned across a large field near Ramona on Monday, blackening about 14 open acres before firefighters could subdue the flames.