DIY Dorm Ideas

SAN DIEGO - Time to transform a basic college dorm room into a warm, welcoming home for the school year!

There are several ways to maximize the limited space of a dorm room:

Raise your dorm bed with cinder blocks, plywood, storage containers to create sought after storage space underneath

Create desk space by putting office storage essentials on a bulletin board

Add ambiance with your own lamp, and include a Feit Electric battery back up bulb in the event of a power outage so studying won't be disrupted

Utilize Odoban and keep it fresh with odor control and disinfectant for a room and/or a shared bathroom

A solid tool kit like the Kelvin 36 that comes with 36 tools in one, all anyone needs for building and decorating

Don't forget an Emergency Kit to make sure your student is prepared for disaster

For more tips and tricks from KEPR INC. for making the most of a small space, visit their website: www.keprinc.com.