DIY Dorm Ideas

SAN DIEGO - Time to transform a basic college dorm room into a warm, welcoming home for the school year! 

There are several ways to maximize the limited space of a dorm room: 

  • Raise your dorm bed with cinder blocksplywoodstorage containers to create sought after storage space underneath
  • Create desk space by putting office storage essentials on a bulletin board
  • Add ambiance with your own lamp, and include a Feit Electric battery back up bulb in the event of a power outage so studying won't be disrupted
  • Utilize Odoban and keep it fresh with odor control and disinfectant for a room and/or a shared bathroom
  • A solid tool kit like the Kelvin 36 that comes with 36 tools in one, all anyone needs for building and decorating 
  • Don't forget an Emergency Kit to make sure your student is prepared for disaster

For more tips and tricks from KEPR INC. for making the most of a small space, visit their website: www.keprinc.com.

