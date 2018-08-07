DIY Dorm Ideas

SAN DIEGO - Time to transform a basic college dorm room into a warm, welcoming home for the school year!
There are several ways to maximize the limited space of a dorm room:
For more tips and tricks from KEPR INC. for making the most of a small space, visit their website: www.keprinc.com.
Law enforcement agencies around the country are taking part in the Lip Sync Challenge that has gone viral and after the California Highway Patrol is stepped up to the mic last week, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department added their voices to the mix Monday.
A state appeals court rejected San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott's emergency petition to remove the SDSU West and SoccerCity initiatives from the November ballot.
The all-star team from Chula Vista's Park View Little League will try to avoid being eliminated from the West Regional Tuesday when it faces its counterparts from Tucson, Arizona's Sunnyside Little League in San Bernardino.
The 35th annual celebration features live bands, electric dance music DJ's, arts, crafts, and food vendors, along with a cocktail bar and beer garden!
Calling all ceviche lovers! You don't want to miss the 5th Annual ‘No Borders’ Ceviche Showdown happening on August 12th!
The second day of a heat wave is expected to send temperatures soaring into the triple digits Tuesday in San Diego County.
As the third heat wave hits the San Diego region SDG&E is once again asking customers to conserve energy as the utility prepares for more strain on the grid.
Temperatures hot as upper-level high pressure builds over Southern California. Onshore flow will keep coastal location cool and bring morning low clouds/fog.