SAN DIEGO - If you're a ceviche lover, then you don't want to miss the 5th Annual ‘No Borders’ Ceviche Showdown!

This delicious event is happening on Sunday, August 12 from 1-4 p.m. at 57 Degrees in downtown San Diego.

Restaurants from San Diego and Mexico will gather to compete for the winning title of best ceviche, and you're invited to taste and vote for your favorite at this casual walk-around competition!

There are two awards that restaurants are competing for:

Judge's Choice: A panel of local celebrity judges will conduct a blind-tasting and present the winner with the 'Best Ceviche' award. People's Choice: This award will be chosen by you! Every attendee will receive tasting tickets and a voting ballot upon check-in.

Last year, Nomada Restaurante from Ensenada cleaned house and took home both the People's Choice and the Judges' Choice awards. They are back to defend their titles and are the ones to beat this year!

This year's participating restaurants include:

Tickets are limited and are required for this event! They are $29 (plus tax) in advance and $39 (plus tax) at the door.

This is a 21+ event with beer, wine, sangria, and non-alcoholic beverages for purchase, and for those that would prefer something other than ceviche to eat, there will be a menu available to order non-ceviche items from.

To purchase tickets and for more information, click here.