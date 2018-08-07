$12M construction project set to begin at Granite Hills H.S.

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - On Tuesday, a nearly $12 million construction project is set to begin at a local high school.

Granite Hills High School will have 40 tons of concrete poured to start their new PE complex and food service building. The new project will include new locker rooms, team rooms, wresting rooms, a dance studio and a state of the art kitchen.

Two single-story wood framed buildings will provide more than 20,000 square feet of space.

The old PE facility will become the new student quad.

All of the new construction is being funded through Proposition U and Measure BB. Prop U is a more than $400 million bond that was passed by East County voters in November of 2008 to modernize local schools. Measure BB is more than $125 million bond that passed in 2016 to repair aging roofs, plumbing and electrical systems that will accommodate growth in the school district.

School officials say the construction should be completed in time for the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year.

