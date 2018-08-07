Preview: The 35th Annual Hillcrest City Fest

SAN DIEGO - San Diego's ultimate summer art and music festival takes over 5th Avenue starting at noon and going until 11 p.m. on Sunday, August 12th, 2018 during Hillcrest CityFest!

Located in the colorful and vibrant community of Hillcrest, with quaint shops and restaurants along 5th, Robinson, and University, this community will come alive this weekend, giving you all sorts of options to explore!

The 35th annual celebration is San Diego's largest and best art and music festival -- stretching nearly half a mile in size on over 9 city blocks! This year's celebration of community spirit features live bands, electric dance music DJ's, arts, crafts, and food vendors.



A grand stage with live music and headliner bands will keep you entertained from noon until 7 p.m., followed by headliner DJ's and well-known talent until 11 p.m.

A massive cocktail bar and Miller-Coors Beer Garden featuring Hop Valley Brewing Co.'s Reveal Pale Ale, will keep you hydrated and entertained, and over 250 vendors will give you plenty of shopping opportunities.



Renowned for its vibrant nightlife scene, international dining, and eclectic shopping, Hillcrest has been the home of the LGBT community for over 40 years. Known to locals as "Pride-Light," Hillcrest CityFest is a celebration of the landmark Hillcrest sign, its residents and its businesses -- who have been champions for equality, diversity, and inclusion in San Diego and beyond.

This event is free and the public is welcome!