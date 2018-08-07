Hearing held for man accused of killing Ocean Beach transient

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) — A preliminary hearing was held Tuesday for the suspect accused of fatally stabbing a homeless man in Ocean Beach last summer.
Authorities say a 20-year-old is to blame but aren't disclosing a motive for the attack. Noah Mitchell Jackson was arrested February 20 in Orange County in connection with the June 22, 2017 killing of 65-year-old Walter Riley.
The victim, an Ohio native nicknamed the Incense Man due to his practice of selling aromatic burning sticks at local farmers' markets, was found lying on a sidewalk with stab wounds to his upper body and transported a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police did not provide a motive for the deadly attack or say what evidence led them to Jackson.
