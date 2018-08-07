San Diego Moms Blog launches initiative to connect families through volunteering

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Looking for a fun way to wrap up summer with your mini me?



San Diego Moms Blog is hosting a volunteer event at the Copley-Price Family YMCA Sunday.



SDMB Cares, is a new initiative and San Diego Moms Blog is excited to launch their first monthly volunteer event on Sunday, August 12th from 10 -12 p.m. in partnership with SAY San Diego and their Back-to-School Initiative. Even the tiniest volunteers will be able to sort school supplies and stuff backpacks with their parents.



The new initiative lines up perfectly with the YMCA's mission to empower youth. In addition to getting the details on the upcoming volunteer event. News 8's Ashley Jacobs got the latest information on Y-Strong Girls.



The Y-Strong Girls program is dedicated to providing tools to empower young women to create meaningful lives through healthy choices, self-awareness, mindfulness, movement, camaraderie and community involvement.

The program is for girls ages 13 - 18.