Twelve new flamingo “foster chicks” thriving at San Diego Zoo

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The San Diego Zoo’s unofficial greeters at the Flamingo Lagoon have 13 new chicks to add to their flock! All but one of the little ones are being raised by flamingo "foster parents."

The new chicks are Greater Flamingos, which are closely related to the American flamingos residing at the Zoo's Front Street habitat. One way to tell the difference between the two species is by looking at the color of their legs. American flamingos have pink legs while Greater Flamingos have black legs.

The chicks were hatched from eggs that were laid at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park which boasts the largest Greater Flamingo flock in managed care in the world.

Curator of birds at the San Diego Zoo, Dave Rimlinger says, “We have a really great environment at the Zoo that allows guests to observe flamingo parents raising their chicks from a very early age."

The plan is when the fostered birds are old enough, the will create a separate Greater Flamingo flock at the zoo.