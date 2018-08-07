San Diego County awarding up to $25 million for affordable housing

SAN DIEGO (COUNTY NEWS CENTER) — The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday authorized the County to enter into negotiations and award up to $25 million to developers for seven properties that will create 503 new units of affordable housing that will help decrease homelessness in the region.

The units from the seven housing developments will go to:

Homeless families

Families in need

Homeless veterans and with special needs

Seniors and older adults with extremely low incomes

People with developmental disabilities

People with mental illness or a history of substance abuse

Domestic violence survivors

The properties will be located throughout the county in the cities of San Diego, Poway, San Marcos and Vista. Construction is expected to be completed by Dec. 2021.

“This is good news for so many families in San Diego,” said Supervisor Ron Roberts. “(The developments) are going to be extremely important in providing affordable housing.”

The Board’s vote authorizes the County’s Health and Human Services Agency to move forward with negotiations and award up to $25 million in gap funding to seven developers who responded to a Dec. 7, 2017 Notice of Funding Availability. Six others also submitted proposals.

Currently, there is an affordable housing crisis in San Diego County, impacting families, seniors and those experiencing homelessness. The County and its many government and social service partners annually help thousands of people find a stable place to live.

Tuesday's action stems from three initiatives unveiled in June of last year by Sup. Roberts and Vice-Chairwoman Dianne Jacob to spur the building, renovation and acquisition of affordable housing for low-income households.

Along with the $25 million from reserves, other initiatives include assessing up to 11 county-owned properties for suitability of affordable housing units—three are currently in the works—and a $500,000 innovation fund to underwrite affordable predevelopment and planning activities.

