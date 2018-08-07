San Diego County awarding up to $25 million for affordable housing

SAN DIEGO (COUNTY NEWS CENTER) — The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday authorized the County to enter into negotiations and award up to $25 million to developers for seven properties that will create 503 new units of affordable housing that will help decrease homelessness in the region.
The units from the seven housing developments will go to:
The properties will be located throughout the county in the cities of San Diego, Poway, San Marcos and Vista. Construction is expected to be completed by Dec. 2021.
RELATED: Affordable Housing: Mayor Faulconer proposes changes to City Council
“This is good news for so many families in San Diego,” said Supervisor Ron Roberts. “(The developments) are going to be extremely important in providing affordable housing.”
The Board’s vote authorizes the County’s Health and Human Services Agency to move forward with negotiations and award up to $25 million in gap funding to seven developers who responded to a Dec. 7, 2017 Notice of Funding Availability. Six others also submitted proposals.
Currently, there is an affordable housing crisis in San Diego County, impacting families, seniors and those experiencing homelessness. The County and its many government and social service partners annually help thousands of people find a stable place to live.
Tuesday's action stems from three initiatives unveiled in June of last year by Sup. Roberts and Vice-Chairwoman Dianne Jacob to spur the building, renovation and acquisition of affordable housing for low-income households.
Along with the $25 million from reserves, other initiatives include assessing up to 11 county-owned properties for suitability of affordable housing units—three are currently in the works—and a $500,000 innovation fund to underwrite affordable predevelopment and planning activities.
RELATED COVERAGE
Most hotels boast about balconies, private pools, and floor-to-ceiling windows, but, the Hotel La Jolla says their guest don't mind spending extra time in their stunning restroom.
By East Coast standards, a water temperature of 78.8 degrees isn't all that toasty. But it was an all-time record for the Pacific Ocean near San Diego last week.
The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday authorized the County to enter into negotiations and award up to $25 million to developers for seven properties that will create 503 new units of affordable housing that will help decrease homelessness in the region.
Looking for a fun way to wrap up summer with your mini me? San Diego Moms Blog is hosting a volunteer event at the Copley-Price Family YMCA Sunday.
A state appeals court panel rejected San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott's emergency petition to remove the SDSU West and SoccerCity initiatives from the November ballot.
The San Diego Zoo’s unofficial greeters at the Flamingo Lagoon have 13 new chicks to add to their flock! All but one of the little ones are being raised by flamingo "foster parents."
A preliminary hearing was held Tuesday for the suspect accused of fatally stabbing a homeless man in Ocean Beach last summer.
Law enforcement agencies around the country are taking part in the Lip Sync Challenge that has gone viral and after the California Highway Patrol is stepped up to the mic last week, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department added their voices to the mix Monday.
The all-star team from Chula Vista's Park View Little League will try to avoid being eliminated from the West Regional Tuesday when it faces its counterparts from Tucson, Arizona's Sunnyside Little League in San Bernardino.