Ocean temperatures hit record high off San Diego in over 100 years of measuring

By East Coast standards, a water temperature of 78.8 degrees isn't all that toasty. But it was an all-time record for the Pacific Ocean near San Diego last week.

Scientists at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography have measured the ocean temperature at a pier in San Diego for 102 years - and on Friday Aug. 3, it was warmer than any other time on record.

It was yet another extreme temperature record for a planet that's seen a slew of them this summer, from 90 degrees north of the Arctic Circle in Finland to a possible all-time record high for Africa of 124 degrees, among many others.

Researchers at Scripps said the record warm water is consistent with similar records for high temperatures set on land this year.

It's also how global warming will play out, they said. Records related to heat and intense weather will become easier to break, having been given a boost from man-made climate change, which has added about 1.8 degrees to ocean temperatures over the past century, according to Scripps.

Photo of Scripps Pier dated Aug. 30, 1927 taken from the end of the pier where the sampling takes place. The Shore Stations water sampling program began in August 1916. (Courtesy of Scripps Institution of Oceanography) ?

"Like other climate change trends, background warming enhances the probability and magnitude of extreme events," said Scripps oceanographer Reinhard Flick.

It's not only the water near San Diego that's been warm: The ocean region off Southern California has been experiencing unusually warm temperatures for the past week and other stations farther off the coast have also reported record or near-record temperatures.

And we can't blame El Niño. The natural El Niño climate pattern typically inflates near-shore ocean temperatures, but the most recent one ended in 2016, and the sea water has remained warm.

Usually, ocean water temperatures return to historical averages following an El Niño, but that hasn't been the case this time, according to Scripps physical oceanographer Dan Rudnick. "It looks like we took a step up during 2014-2016 from which we have not completely recovered,' he said.

Friday's record temperature broke a record that had been set only two days earlier, when the mercury hit 78.6 degrees. Prior to that, the warmest reading was 78.4 degrees, set in July 1931.

The daily Scripps pier temperature reading of the Pacific ranks as one of the world's longest ocean time series, and is the longest on the Pacific Rim.

Scripps Oceanography researcher Claude Palmer sampling the water at Scripps Pier in 1949. (Courtesy of Scripps Institution of Oceanography)

Another day, another record. Sea-surface temperatures at Scripps Pier reached 78.8 °F today, breaking Wednesday’s reading of 78.6 °F as the highest ever recorded in more than a century of data collection. @shoresta100 pic.twitter.com/rZKNDmnPNk - Scripps Oceanography (@Scripps_Ocean) August 3, 2018

