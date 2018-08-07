Hotel La Jolla among top 10 best public restrooms in the U.S.

LA JOLLA (NEWS 8) - Most hotels boast about balconies, private pools, and floor-to-ceiling windows, but the Hotel La Jolla says their guest don't mind spending extra time in their stunning restroom.

Perched high on the 11th floor overlooking the beautiful vistas of Southern California, the restroom at the Hotel La Jolla provides guests with a breathtaking view of La Jolla and the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego.

Facing the coast, this bathroom turns something as ordinary as washing your hands into an unforgettable experience.

Here's a look at one of the top 10 finalists for the 2018 America's Best Restroom contest.

Hotel La Jolla, Curio Collection by Hilton one of the top 10 restrooms in the 2018 America's Best Restroom contest. (Aug. 7, 2018)

For the 17th year in a row, the contest displays the best public restrooms in the U.S. and award one lucky loo with $2,500 in Cintas products and services for restroom cleaning, along with a lifetime of bathroom bragging rights.

Now through September 18, the public is invited to vote for their favorite finalist at www.bestrestroom.com/us.