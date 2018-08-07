Navy helicopter crewman killed in NAS North Island accident identified

The second day of a heat wave is expected to send temperatures soaring into the triple digits Tuesday in San Diego County.
The Navy has identified the helicopter crewman killed last week in a fuel tank accident at Naval Air Station North Island.
It's no secret, if you're looking for a good lunch: eat where the cops do and order the best thing on the menu. In Tuesday‘s Zevely Zone, Jeff's in Downtown San Diego at the urban deli, Appetite.
The all-star team from Chula Vista's Park View Little League will try to avoid being eliminated from the West Regional Tuesday when it faces its counterparts from Tucson, Arizona's Sunnyside Little League in San Bernardino.
A preliminary hearing was held Tuesday for the suspect accused of fatally stabbing a homeless man in Ocean Beach last summer.
By East Coast standards, a water temperature of 78.8 degrees isn't all that toasty. But it was an all-time record for the Pacific Ocean near San Diego last week.
The San Diego City Council Tuesday unanimously approved a 20-year lease that will pave the way for a museum and community center at a city-owned property adjacent to Chicano Park.
Most hotels boast about balconies, private pools, and floor-to-ceiling windows, but the Hotel La Jolla says their guest don't mind spending extra time in their stunning restroom.
The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday authorized the County to enter into negotiations and award up to $25 million to developers for seven properties that will create 503 new units of affordable housing that will help decrease homelessness in the region.
Looking for a fun way to wrap up summer with your mini me? San Diego Moms Blog is hosting a volunteer event at the Copley-Price Family YMCA Sunday.