$30,000 wedding ring found in Miramar Landfill

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) —It was like finding a needle in a haystack - or in this case - piles and piles of trash. City workers got word that someone had accidentally tossed their $30,000 wedding ring in the trash.

Operation "save the ring" kicked in and the garbage truck was tracked down at the Miramar Landfill.

With the help of city staff, the couple found the ring in a matter of minutes.

“He pulls out the bed sheet and he digs in there for, I don’t know, about three or four minutes while she and I were digging through another bag in that same area, and he goes ‘I found the ring! I found the ring!” said the Environmental Services Department’s Kevin Keene. “They were both jumping up and down and waving their hands and having a good old time.”

City workers say this happens several times a year, with people searching for various missing items.