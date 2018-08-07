Calming Dog Kennels: Music soothes not-so-savage beasts at San Diego shelters

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — We all have favorite musical playlists, but did you know your pooch has preferences too?

Lucky for the dogs at Rancho Coastal Humane Society in Encinitas – there’s a new top dog in town.

"We actually have quite a bit of calmness today,” said Judi Sanzo, president of the agency. “It is a very new position for me, I started on May 2.”

Judi left the corporate world as an attorney to support the canine world and follow her heart.

"I have always been a person who adopted rescue animals,” said Judi. “I have a three-legged dog, I have a dog with behavioral problems. The third dog was found on the side of the freeway. And the dogs in my shelter are just as precious.”

During their stay, Judi works to ensure the animals are as stress-free as possible.

"You have to remember, they're here only on a temporary basis but this is home to them,” she said. “And so, we want to surround them with things that will make them feel comfortable.”

But volunteers can't get to every animal to give them love and TLC around the clock. So, one of the first things Judi did as president, was bring in music. The shelter has adopted music for the pups, not for the people.

"When I came here, I was surprised to see that we did not have music in the kennels,” said Judi. “Every study says dogs who are listening to music, will become stressless.”

New research also shows some genres have a leg up on the others. The studies show that dogs’ favorites were reggae and soft rock. They were paws down on Motown and absolutely not interested at all in heavy metal.

Judi wants them to know, every little thing is gonna be alright.

The best part: happier animals are more adoptable.

And Just is passionate about that for a reason that defines her.

"Adoption has always been sort of like a third name of mine,” said Judi.

It turns out, Judi was once saved too - welcomed with open arms by a forever family.

"When you're an adopted child, that word means something really special,” she said. “And I've spent my whole life surrounding myself with issues that related to adoption.”

News 8’s Marcella Lee and Shannon Handy take a look at the impact of music at Rancho Coastal Humane Society in the following clips: