Chula Vista votes to support rental car fee

CHULA VISTA (NEWS 8) - A looming legal battle could threaten to derail construction of $1.1 billion dollar development on the Chula Vista Waterfront.

The issue centers on a car rental fee that would generate money to build a 1,600 space parking garage.

The Bayfront is more than a decade in the making and calls for redeveloping land into a mixed-used space: Two parks, a fire station and a resort hotel with convention space.

The Bayfront development is projected to bring with it more than 10,000 construction jobs.

Once completed in 2024, the public-private partnership is expected to have a multi-million economic impact and 3,300 new jobs.

News 8's Richard Allyn reports from Chula Vista with the lawsuit that is putting the airport and the Port Authority at odds.

