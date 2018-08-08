Chula Vista votes to support rental car fee - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Chula Vista votes to support rental car fee

Posted: Updated:

CHULA VISTA (NEWS 8) - A looming legal battle could threaten to derail construction of $1.1 billion dollar development on the Chula Vista Waterfront.

The issue centers on a car rental fee that would generate money to build a 1,600 space parking garage.

The Bayfront is more than a decade in the making and calls for redeveloping land into a mixed-used space: Two parks, a fire station and a resort hotel with convention space.

The Bayfront development is projected to bring with it more than 10,000 construction jobs.

Once completed in 2024, the public-private partnership is expected to have a multi-million economic impact and 3,300 new jobs.

News 8's Richard Allyn reports from Chula Vista with the lawsuit that is putting the airport and the Port Authority at odds.

RELATED

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.