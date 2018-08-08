Woman with dementia missing in Southbay Area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 72-year-old woman with dementia and high blood pressure was reported missing in the Southbay section of San Diego and police Wednesday sought the public's help to find her.



Dania Lopez was last seen about 9 a.m. Monday when she left her home, according to the San Diego Police Department.



Lopez's family has not heard from her and is concerned for her welfare.



Lopez is Hispanic, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair. She was wearing black pants, a dark shirt and a brown vest when last seen.



Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts was urged to call police at (619) 531-2000.