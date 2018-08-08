San Diego judge in border family separations case to hear motion in related case

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A federal judge in San Diego overseeing the reunification of parents and their children separated at the border due to the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy on illegal immigration will consider Wednesday a motion for a temporary restraining order in a related case transferred from the District of Columbia.



The plaintiffs in the case of M.M.M. v. Sessions are seeking asylum hearings for families who have already been reunited, said Lee Gelernt, national attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union.



In June, the ACLU won a nationwide injunction in its class-action lawsuit requiring reunification of children separated from their parents at the border.



Last Friday, U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw ordered the federal government to come up with a plan to find parents who have been deported or released back into the United States.



The judge said it was "unacceptable' that the government had located only a few parents out of close to 500 who have been removed from the United States or released into the mainland.



Sabraw ordered the government to put one person in charge of the effort to find parents who were separated from their children.



The ACLU said it needs more information from the government on the whereabouts of parents who have been removed from the United States and sent mainly to Honduras and Guatemala.



A status conference on the San Diego case is set for Friday.

