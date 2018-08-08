San Diego judge in border family separations case to hear motion in related case

A heat wave that has made an already torrid summer downright oppressive in the San Diego area sent temperatures skyrocketing across the region for a third straight day Wednesday.
The all-star team from Chula Vista's Park View Little League will again be in a must-win situation Wednesday, when they face their counterparts from the Tri City Little League in the West Regional.
It was like finding a needle in a haystack - or in this case - piles and piles of trash. City workers got word that someone had accidentally tossed their $30,000 wedding ring in the trash.
A federal judge in San Diego overseeing the reunification of parents and their children separated at the border due to the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy on illegal immigration will consider Wednesday a motion for a temporary restraining order in a related case transferred from the District of Columbia.
The County’s Vector Control Program is scheduled to conduct two mosquito-fighting larvicide drops this week to help protect the public after recent heat waves and high tides increased mosquito populations in parts of the county.
A 72-year-old woman with dementia and high blood pressure was reported missing in the Southbay section of San Diego and police Wednesday sought the public's help to find her.
Temperatures hot but will slowly decrease as high pressure weakens. Onshore flow will keep coastal location cool and bring morning low clouds/fog.
A looming legal battle could threaten to derail construction of $1.1 billion dollar development on the Chula Vista Waterfront.
Supporters of short-term vacation rentals on Tuesday took the first steps to fight the strict regulations recently passed by the San Diego Council.
Law enforcement agencies across San Diego County on Tuesday were out in full force looking to forge new relationships with the communities they serve as part of the annual National Night Out.