Back to School: Packing lunch for picky eaters

SAN DIEGO - Do you have a picky eater on your hands? Having a child with selective taste can certainly make packing school lunches a big challenge, but picky eating is common among school-aged children.

So what can you do to help make sure your little one gets the nourishment and nutrition that they need? Registered dietitian and nutritionist Crystal Karges shares some of her tips and tricks to leave even the most persnickety bellies satisfied:

Make lunches fun: Kids love dipping, different shapes, and fruits and veggies that are presented in an "out-of-the-box" manner

Try school-provided lunch: The basic school lunch table is typically a neutral ground for kids, so they may be willing to try foods they don't usually eat

Go beyond the sandwich: Use leftovers, pasta salad, yogurt parfaits, cheese and crackers, etc.

Ask for help: Give kids the chance to be involved in the lunch making! They may be more willing to indulge in something new if it's by their own creation

Remember that "parents provide, child decides" and keep mealtimes low-pressure to help encourage your child to be an adventurous eater. Offer a variety of foods and let them choose to eat from what you're offering.

For more tips on picky eating and satisfying, easy, nutritious meals that the whole family will enjoy, visit Crystal's website below: