Upcoming: ArtWalk and local performer Christine Frey

SAN DIEGO - Christine Frey is a local San Diego teenager who is on a mission to end the stigma and change the language about mental health.

When she was 12 years old, Christine was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and struggled to accept her new norm.

“I could not face the fact that I was being diagnosed as Bipolar. I would NEVER give my real diagnosis to anyone because I was afraid they wouldn’t look at me or treat me the same. I told a new classmate one time I was Bipolar and the first thing she did was step back & start walking away! It was then I realized what stigma means….and it was then I decided to do what I could to prevent it.”

Despite the challenges she was facing, Christine discovered a love of music, started to teach herself how to play the guitar and began to write songs. Music became her coping mechanism which led her to a new goal: to fuse music with mental health awareness.

Christine will be performing live at ArtWalk at Liberty Station on Saturday, August 11 from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m.

This year's ArtWalk at Liberty Station will be held on Saturday, August 11 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and on Sunday, August 12 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. The 13th annual fine arts festival is free to the public and will feature over 200 local, regional and international professional artists.

