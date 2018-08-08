Six injured after suspected drunk driver pursuit ends in crash in Vista

VISTA (CNS) - A half-dozen people were injured Wednesday morning when a pursuit of a suspected drunk driver ended in a crash in Vista, authorities said.

The crash occurred shortly after 2:20 a.m. on East Vista Way near state Route 76, California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Latulippe said.

The driver of a Nissan Sentra was observed speeding and following other cars too closely on East Vista Way, with the sedan's high beams on, and took off when a CHP officer attempted to make a traffic stop, Latulippe said.

Less than a mile into the pursuit, the car went through a red light and struck a westbound Hyundai Sonata and Toyota Corolla at the intersection of East Vista Way and SR-76, he said.

The Nissan's driver, 20-year-old Christian Avila-Ramos of San Marcos, and a 19-year-old female passenger were transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla with major injuries, Latulippe said.

A 65-year-old man driving the Hyundai and another 19-year-old woman in the Nissan were transported to Palomar Medical Center with minor to moderate injuries, he said.

Two other passengers in the Nissan, a 19-year-old man and an 18-year- old man, sustained minor injuries and declined medical transport, Latulippe said.

The driver and a passenger in the Toyota were uninjured.

Avila-Ramos was expected to be booked into county jail on suspicion of felony DUI, felony evading and felony evading causing injury after being medically cleared, Latulippe said.