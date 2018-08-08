Little Italy has everything needed for a great summer night - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Little Italy has everything needed for a great summer night

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A movie under the start in Little Italy surrounded by 200 of your closest friends? The Little Italy Summer Film Festival is drawing a crowd each Saturday through the rest of the month. 

News 8's Ashley Jacobs took a stroll through the iconic San Diego neighborhood to learn more about the film festival, the success of their new Little Italy Wednesday Market happening each Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The community also has their Saturday Farmers' Market that has been going strong for more than a decade. 

Check out Little Italy's website to see what upcoming events pique your interest and plan your next getaway.

Ashley Jacobs walks around Little Italy's newest market to show how to shop like a pro


 

