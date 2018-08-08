San Diego high schools modify athletic practice schedules due to heat

Backers of an initiative that would have raised San Diego's hotel tax to fund a long-awaited expansion to the city's bayfront Convention Center failed to collect enough valid signatures to earn a spot on the November ballot, the city clerk's office announced.
The County’s Vector Control Program conducted one of two mosquito-fighting larvicide drops this week to help protect the public after recent heat waves and high tides increased mosquito populations in parts of the county.
High school teams are being encouraged to modify practice schedules to escape the summer heat. Coaches in San Diego are taking extra precautions before, during, and after practice to make sure players are safe.
A movie under the start in Little Italy surrounded by 200 of your closest friends? The Little Italy Summer Film Festival is drawing a crowd each Saturday through the rest of the month.
If you have a picky eater on your hands, these tips and tricks will help you both have a satisfying lunch!
ArtWalk at Liberty Station will be held on August 12 and 13 and you can catch a live performance from Christine Frey!
Good cause and great food! Mezé Greek Fusion will donate half the proceeds earned from select menu items to relief efforts for those devastated by the wild fires in Greece.
A half-dozen people were injured Wednesday morning when a pursuit of a suspected drunk driver ended in a crash in Vista, authorities said.
An 18-year-old man with autism and epilepsy was located in Mexico and returned safely to his family after he was reported missing last week, police said Wednesday.
A heat wave that has made an already torrid summer downright oppressive in the San Diego area sent temperatures skyrocketing across the region for a third straight day Wednesday.