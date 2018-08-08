San Diego high schools modify athletic practice schedules due to heat

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — High school teams are being encouraged to modify practice schedules to escape the summer heat. Coaches in San Diego are taking extra precautions before, during, and after practice to make sure players are safe.

Field hockey tryouts at Del Norte High School were underway by 10 a.m. on Wednesday – a bit earlier than usual due to our local heat wave.

The school’s sports director Mike Giaime said keeping the kids safe is the number one priority. While News 8 was at the school students were seen taking several water and shade breaks.

Giaime says tents were put up on the field, specifically for that reason.

Aside from field hockey, cross country, football and water polo athletes have also been practicing.

They've all been encouraged to drink more water, and in the case of cross country and football - they're getting started later than usual.

Giaime says he's in constant contact with all the coaches at the school, especially during heat waves.

