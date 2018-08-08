Safari Park: Rhino calf and mother enjoy Asian Savanna exhibit for the first time

A nearly 7-week-old greater one-horned rhino calf and her mother barreled into their Asian Savanna field exhibit at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park for the first time Wednesday.
Authorities reached out to the public Wednesday for help in identifying a group of thieves responsible for a seven-month series of grab-and-run thefts at North County Apple store locations.
An order barring the federal government from deporting recently reunited parents and children who were separated at the border due to the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy on illegal immigration will remain in effect until further notice, a San Diego judge overseeing the case said Wednesday.
High school teams are being encouraged to modify practice schedules to escape the summer heat. Coaches in San Diego are taking extra precautions before, during, and after practice to make sure players are safe.
Backers of an initiative that would have raised San Diego's hotel tax to fund a long-awaited expansion to the city's bayfront Convention Center failed to collect enough valid signatures to earn a spot on the November ballot.
An El Cajon police officer suffered apparently minor injuries Wednesday when a robbery suspect hit him with a hammer while trying to evade arrest, authorities reported.
The County’s Vector Control Program conducted one of two mosquito-fighting larvicide drops this week to help protect the public after recent heat waves and high tides increased mosquito populations in parts of the county.
A movie under the start in Little Italy surrounded by 200 of your closest friends? The Little Italy Summer Film Festival is drawing a crowd each Saturday through the rest of the month.
If you have a picky eater on your hands, these tips and tricks will help you both have a satisfying lunch!