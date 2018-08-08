What the San Diego heat wave could be doing to your health

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The hot weather doesn't just mean trouble for firefighters, it can have a negative effect on your health. Many locals have complained of not being able to sleep or eat and feeling lethargic.

You are not alone if you feel like your fuse has shortened as the temperatures and dew points have increased.

In fact, a doctor at Kaiser says there is a scientific explanation for your mood change.

"Increased blood flow to skin means blood pressure drops, it also makes you more tired and dizzy,” said Kaiser physician Dr. Sherwin Gallardo

Not to mention, less people are getting a good night’s sleep, which can also affect your health.

"Studies show it is easier to sleep in cooler environment,” said Dr. Gallardo. “What happens when you have a prolonged heat wave is that you have less sleep and that accumulates which then increases the fatigue during the daytime and [we see] increased irritability."

Furthermore, physical activity decreases as people don’t feel like doing anything.

"You get headaches with decreased blood flow to brain,” said Gallardo.

Dehydration can lead to a whole host of other health issues, so if anything, this weather is a good reminder to drink lots of water.

RELATED COVERAGE