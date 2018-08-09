Body found inside burned vehicle in San Marcos - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Body found inside burned vehicle in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS (NEWS 8) - Authorities responded to reports of a car fire early Thursday morning in San Marcos.

When officers arrived on the scene, around 4:20 a.m. at Country Club Drive and Kauana Loa Drive, they discovered a body inside the car.

An investigation is underway.

