Body found inside burned vehicle in San Marcos

The San Diego City Council will hold a special meeting Thursday to consider an initiative for the November ballot that would raise the hotel tax to fund convention center expansion, homelessness services and street repairs.
Monsoonal moisture brings chance of thunderstorm activity through Saturday in the mountains and deserts. Hot temperatures will prevail through the remainder of the week.
The all-star team from Chula Vista's Park View Little League's hopes of reaching the World Series for the third time since 2009 ended Wednesday night with a 7-5 loss to its counterparts from the Tri City Little League in the West Regional.
San Diego has seen some spectacular sunsets, but in La Jolla Wednesday evening, beachgoers got an exceptional view as the sun lined up perfectly between the pilings of the Scripps Pier – better known as Scripps Henge.
Southern California's Salk Institute for Biological Studies has settled two of three gender discrimination lawsuits filed by top female scientists.
Sales of previously owned single-family homes in San Diego County dropped 10.5 percent in July compared to June, according to data released Wednesday by the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors
The hot weather doesn't just mean trouble for firefighters, it can have a negative effect on your health. Many locals have complained of not being able to sleep or eat and feeling lethargic. You are not alone if you feel like your fuse has shortened as the temperatures and dew points have increased.
