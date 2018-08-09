School Safety from Armorcoat

SAN DIEGO - It's a scenario that no student or parent ever wants to imagine, but should a school find themselves on lock-down due to an active shooter, Coatroom can add another crucial layer of protection.
The San Diego-based company offers a window film named Armorcoat that, when applied to windows or glass doors, prevents it from shattering into little pieces when hit or shot at, delaying intruders long enough for first responders to arrive and deal with a situation.
If there were ever a situation where a shooter or violent attacker attempted to enter a locked campus, they wouldn’t be able to immediately break through a window via gunshot, knife, etc.
While they can shoot through the glass, the glass will not shatter and it will stay intact, making it extremely difficult for the attacker to break through the glass.
Armorcoat creates a barrier that can delay entry by almost two minutes. In situations where every second counts, those extra couple of minutes could be the difference needed for victims to call 911 or find safety.
For more products and information from Armorcoat, visit their website: armorcoat.com.
A fast-moving wildfire threatened homes near Ramona Thursday afternoon while charring scores of open acres east of San Diego Zoo Safari Park.
San Diego is home to some amazing attractions like the San Diego Zoo and its Safari Park plus our abundance of beautiful beaches. Whether its summertime - or any season – these landmarks have been frequented by tourists and locals alike for decades.
Toronto Raptors player and San Diego native Norman Powell is holding a free youth basketball camp coming up on August 11!
¡Latin Food Fest! is looking forward to celebrating its sixth annual Hispanic culinary celebration August 17-18 at Marina Park, at San Diego Bay!
This San Diego-based company is making schools and businesses safer with a window film that can help deter intruders.
San Diego has seen some spectacular sunsets, but in La Jolla Wednesday evening, beachgoers got an exceptional view as the sun lined up perfectly between the pilings of the Scripps Pier – better known as Scripps Henge.
Two bodies were found in Escondido Thursday, one was found in a home, the other in a burned-out car, officials said.
Learning Playground in Encinitas is home to unique camps ranging from Warrior Ninja camp to Circus Camp. And believe it or not, though summer is almost over there is still time to register your child for camp before school starts.
One person suffered minor injuries in a suspected hit-and-run rollover crash in Ocean Beach, police said.
From human foosball to campfires, and everything in between, one of the more popular adult summer camps is Camp Nai Nai Nai, a Jewish summer camp open to all young adults, regardless of religious background.
From human foosball to campfires, and everything in between, one of the more popular adult summer camps is Camp Nai Nai Nai, a Jewish summer camp open to all young adults, regardless of religious background.