"Understand the Grind" The 3rd Annual Norman Powell youth basketball camp

SAN DIEGO - Norman Powell of the Toronto Raptors presents his third annual "Understand The Grind" Norman Powell Youth Basketball Camp. This free event will focus on developing the fundamentals of basketball for the youth in his hometown right here in San Diego.

A post shared by Norman Powell (@normanpowell4) on Jul 11, 2018 at 1:38pm PDT

This year's camp has an added day to help the youth really focus on the skills learned in day one of camp.

A big shoutout and thank you to @TWIZZLERS for helping sponsor my 2nd annual UTG basketball camp. #twizzlers #UnderstandTheGrind pic.twitter.com/Ph6ePM3GmR — norman powell (@npowell2404) August 7, 2017

The 3rd annual camp will be a two-day event starting on Saturday, August 11 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. and will be held at Lincoln High School (click here for directions).

For more information about Norman and 'Understand The Grind' camp, visit his website: normanpowell.com.