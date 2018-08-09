"Understand the Grind" The 3rd Annual Norman Powell youth basket - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

"Understand the Grind" The 3rd Annual Norman Powell youth basketball camp

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO - Norman Powell of the Toronto Raptors presents his third annual "Understand The Grind" Norman Powell Youth Basketball Camp. This free event will focus on developing the fundamentals of basketball for the youth in his hometown right here in San Diego.

This year's camp has an added day to help the youth really focus on the skills learned in day one of camp. 

The 3rd annual camp will be a two-day event starting on Saturday, August 11 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. and will be held at Lincoln High School (click here for directions). 

For more information about Norman and 'Understand The Grind' camp, visit his website: normanpowell.com

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.