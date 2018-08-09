"Understand the Grind" The 3rd Annual Norman Powell youth basketball camp

SAN DIEGO - Norman Powell of the Toronto Raptors presents his third annual "Understand The Grind" Norman Powell Youth Basketball Camp. This free event will focus on developing the fundamentals of basketball for the youth in his hometown right here in San Diego.
This year's camp has an added day to help the youth really focus on the skills learned in day one of camp.
A big shoutout and thank you to @TWIZZLERS for helping sponsor my 2nd annual UTG basketball camp. #twizzlers #UnderstandTheGrind pic.twitter.com/Ph6ePM3GmR— norman powell (@npowell2404) August 7, 2017
The 3rd annual camp will be a two-day event starting on Saturday, August 11 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. and will be held at Lincoln High School (click here for directions).
For more information about Norman and 'Understand The Grind' camp, visit his website: normanpowell.com.
A fast-moving wildfire threatened homes near Ramona Thursday afternoon while charring scores of open acres east of San Diego Zoo Safari Park.
San Diego is home to some amazing attractions like the San Diego Zoo and its Safari Park plus our abundance of beautiful beaches. Whether its summertime - or any season – these landmarks have been frequented by tourists and locals alike for decades.
¡Latin Food Fest! is looking forward to celebrating its sixth annual Hispanic culinary celebration August 17-18 at Marina Park, at San Diego Bay!
This San Diego-based company is making schools and businesses safer with a window film that can help deter intruders.
San Diego has seen some spectacular sunsets, but in La Jolla Wednesday evening, beachgoers got an exceptional view as the sun lined up perfectly between the pilings of the Scripps Pier – better known as Scripps Henge.
Two bodies were found in Escondido Thursday, one was found in a home, the other in a burned-out car, officials said.
Learning Playground in Encinitas is home to unique camps ranging from Warrior Ninja camp to Circus Camp. And believe it or not, though summer is almost over there is still time to register your child for camp before school starts.
One person suffered minor injuries in a suspected hit-and-run rollover crash in Ocean Beach, police said.
From human foosball to campfires, and everything in between, one of the more popular adult summer camps is Camp Nai Nai Nai, a Jewish summer camp open to all young adults, regardless of religious background.
