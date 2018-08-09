The 6th annual Latin Food Festival

SAN DIEGO - ¡Latin Food Fest! is looking forward to celebrating its sixth annual Hispanic culinary celebration August 17-18 at San Diego Bay's Marina Park.
This is San Diego’s largest food festival, and it's packed to the gills!
¡Latin Food Fest! helps to raise awareness and funds for the fight against violence at home for Ending Violence At Home.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click on the link below!
A fast-moving wildfire threatened homes near Ramona Thursday afternoon while charring scores of open acres east of San Diego Zoo Safari Park.
San Diego is home to some amazing attractions like the San Diego Zoo and its Safari Park plus our abundance of beautiful beaches. Whether its summertime - or any season – these landmarks have been frequented by tourists and locals alike for decades.
Toronto Raptors player and San Diego native Norman Powell is holding a free youth basketball camp coming up on August 11!
This San Diego-based company is making schools and businesses safer with a window film that can help deter intruders.
San Diego has seen some spectacular sunsets, but in La Jolla Wednesday evening, beachgoers got an exceptional view as the sun lined up perfectly between the pilings of the Scripps Pier – better known as Scripps Henge.
Two bodies were found in Escondido Thursday, one was found in a home, the other in a burned-out car, officials said.
Learning Playground in Encinitas is home to unique camps ranging from Warrior Ninja camp to Circus Camp. And believe it or not, though summer is almost over there is still time to register your child for camp before school starts.
One person suffered minor injuries in a suspected hit-and-run rollover crash in Ocean Beach, police said.
From human foosball to campfires, and everything in between, one of the more popular adult summer camps is Camp Nai Nai Nai, a Jewish summer camp open to all young adults, regardless of religious background.
