The 6th annual Latin Food Festival

SAN DIEGO - ¡Latin Food Fest! is looking forward to celebrating its sixth annual Hispanic culinary celebration August 17-18 at San Diego Bay's Marina Park.

This is San Diego’s largest food festival, and it's packed to the gills!

“Chefs Night Out”: a high energy party hosted by chef Ricardo Zarate

“Gran Tasting San Diego”: the festival's signature event featuring food, beverage, wine, beer, and spirits stations

Cooking and wine demonstrations

Chef awards

Toyota VIP tent

Live music: Four-hour music performance by La Junta Sound System

¡Latin Food Fest! helps to raise awareness and funds for the fight against violence at home for Ending Violence At Home.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click on the link below!