Extreme heat, high surf expected in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Extreme heat Thursday and high surf in San Diego could cause potentially dangerous conditions at the beach this weekend.



High surf from Hurricane John, currently more than 300 miles west of the southern tip of Baja California, prompted the National Weather Service to issue a beach hazards statement that begins Thursday at 6 p.m. and ends at 11 p.m. Saturday.



Surf levels of 3-6 feet and evening high tides around 7 feet could cause minor coastal flooding through Saturday, forecasters said.



The NWS also issued an excessive heat warning in the San Diego County Valleys and coastal areas that lasts until 8 p.m. Thursday.

High temperatures Thursday are expected to range anywhere from 101 to 104 degrees in Escondido and El Cajon, and Vista was expected to see temperatures as hot as 95 degrees.



Coastal areas will be slightly cooler, with highs expected near 94 degrees, forecasters said.



Monsoonal moisture in the region also brings a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the county mountains and deserts through Friday.

During periods of such extreme heat, authorities urge the public to avoid potential health hazards by drinking plenty of water or other non- alcoholic fluids, seeking out shady and/or air-conditioned environments, and checking on the welfare of relatives and neighbors -- particularly the elderly or home-bound people.



In addition, young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles during hot weather, when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.



Monsoonal moisture is expected to decrease and temperatures are expected to drop to slightly above average for the weekend, forecasters said.