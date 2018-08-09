Put the brakes on work and head to adult summer camp

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - From human foosball to campfires, and everything in between, one of the more popular adult summer camps is Camp Nai Nai Nai, a Jewish summer camp open to all young adults, regardless of religious background.

While the camp is centered around people in their twenties and thirties, all adults over the age of 18 are welcome to attend.

News 8’s Ashley Jacobs sat down with two camp counselors in Encinitas as they pack for their upcoming adventure in Northern California.



