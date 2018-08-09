One injured in hit-and-run rollover crash in Ocean Beach

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - One person suffered minor injuries in a suspected hit-and-run rollover crash in Ocean Beach, police said.

Dispatchers received reports of a crash involving a Ford Taurus and a green pickup truck around 1:45 a.m. at the intersection of Voltaire Street and Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, San Diego police Sgt. Michael Stirk said.

Officers arrived and found the Ford sedan on its roof near a Shell gas station, Stirk said. One person from the Ford was transported to UCSD Medical Center with minor injuries, Stirk said.

No other injuries were reported.

The circumstances of the crash were under investigation.

No details about the pickup truck driver or the victim were immediately available.

Officers were investigating the incident.