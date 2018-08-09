One injured in hit-and-run rollover crash in Ocean Beach

A woman's body was found inside a burned vehicle Thursday in unincorporated Escondido, officials said.
Learning Playground in Encinitas is home to unique camps ranging from Warrior Ninja camp to Circus Camp. And believe it or not, though summer is almost over there is still time to register your child for camp before school starts.
One person suffered minor injuries in a suspected hit-and-run rollover crash in Ocean Beach, police said.
From human foosball to campfires, and everything in between, one of the more popular adult summer camps is Camp Nai Nai Nai, a Jewish summer camp open to all young adults, regardless of religious background.
Extreme heat Thursday and high surf in San Diego could cause potentially dangerous conditions at the beach this weekend.
San Diego has seen some spectacular sunsets, but in La Jolla Wednesday evening, beachgoers got an exceptional view as the sun lined up perfectly between the pilings of the Scripps Pier – better known as Scripps Henge.
The hot weather doesn't just mean trouble for firefighters, it can have a negative effect on your health. Many locals have complained of not being able to sleep or eat and feeling lethargic. You are not alone if you feel like your fuse has shortened as the temperatures and dew points have increased.
The San Diego City Council will hold a special meeting Thursday to consider an initiative for the November ballot that would raise the hotel tax to fund convention center expansion, homelessness services and street repairs.
Monsoonal moisture brings chance of thunderstorm activity through Saturday in the mountains and deserts. Hot temperatures will prevail through the remainder of the week.