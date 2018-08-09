From ninjas to circus acts, finding the perfect summer camp

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Learning Playground in Encinitas is home to unique camps ranging from Warrior Ninja camp to Circus Camp. And believe it or not, though summer is almost over there is still time to register your child for camp before school starts.

Having young children attend camp before starting school can be valuable for many reasons, especially because it introduces children to a structured environment where they have to participate and listen. News 8’s Ashley Jacobs dropped by Ninja Warrior Camp to see how the kids are enjoying it.

Interested in signing your child up for a camp? Take a look at the schedule of camps that are being offered here.