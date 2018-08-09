News 8 Throwback: Summer fun at San Diego attractions in the ‘70s and ‘80s

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — San Diego is home to some amazing attractions like the San Diego Zoo and its Safari Park plus our abundance of beautiful beaches. Whether its summertime - or any season – these landmarks have been frequented by tourists and locals alike for decades.

The News 8 archives hold dozens of videos from the zoo, the beach and the destination formerly known as the San Diego Wild Animal Park. We gathered a few of these special snapshots that capture summers gone by in the 1970s and ‘80s.

In June of 1975, Joan Embery, in a stylish orange ensemble, led Carol the elephant to a ribbon-cutting for the San Diego Wild Animal Park's new "bridge of birds." News 8's Roberto Salinas showed off the panoramic view of the park from the bridge and said it was built with an anonymous $45,000 donation from a San Diego couple.

In 1978, News 8 reporter Jesse Macias showed off a busy weekend at San Diego beaches and tourist attractions. The line at the San Diego Zoo was especially long and News 8 happened to find KFMB Sportscaster Ted Leitner, who of course went on to become the voice of the San Diego Padres, among the crowds!

In the summer of 1978, News 8's Carol Kendrick went behind the scenes of the San Diego Wild Animal Park's armchair safari tour with tour guide Karen Langley.

This fun photo essay from June 1980 shows San Diegans enjoying summer as we do best: with sun, sand and surf. The styles may have changed in the last 35+ years, but many San Diego pastimes remain the same. "Summertime, Summertime" by The Jamies provides the soundtrack to this glimpse of a SoCal summer.

