Rangeland Fire: Brush fire near Ramona grows to over 100 acres

Last updated: Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 2:47 PM

Acres burned: 100-150

Containment: 0%

Location: Rangeland Road and Highway 78 in Ramona

Start date: August 9, 2018 1:56 p.m.

Cause: Unknown

Injuries: Unknown

Evacuations: Unknown

Evacuation Centers: Unknown

Road closures: Unknown.

Twitter Hashtags: #RangelandFire

THURSDAY 2:47 PM

Cal-Fire reporting The immediate structure threat to the area of Rangeland Rd. has been mitigated. The fire remains 100-150 acres.

THURSDAY 2:30 PM:

SAN PASQUAL (CNS) - A fast-moving wildfire threatened homes near Ramona Thursday afternoon while charring scores of open acres east of San Diego Zoo Safari Park.



The blaze erupted for unknown reasons about 1 p.m. off the 18000 block of state Route 78, near Rangeland Road in northern San Diego, according to Cal Fire. In less than 90 minutes, the flames had spread to the east over about 150 hilly acres and were posing immediate hazards to houses in the rural area, the state agency reported.



Police shut down a stretch of SR 78 near the burn zone as crews worked to subdue the blaze, dubbed the Rangeland Fire, on the ground and aboard air tankers and water-dropping helicopters.



The fire was burning near the site of a blaze that blackened an estimated 365 acres two weeks ago, causing no reported structural damage or injuries.

THURSDAY: 2:00 PM:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - That brush fire off the 18000 block of San Pasqual Valley Road has grown to about 100 to 150 acres and is posing structural threats, according to Cal Fire.

The fire has been dubbed the Rangeland Fire, according to Cal Fire.

