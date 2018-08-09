Holy Fire defendant's mother and son sought restraining orders

A fast-moving wildfire tore across hilly terrain east of San Diego Zoo Safari Park on Thursday, threatening homes near Ramona for a time before firefighters got the flames under control.
Authorities on Thursday publicly identified a 48-year-old assault suspect who was fatally shot by a patrol officer in Southcrest while allegedly advancing on the lawman in a menacing manner, swinging a chain.
A 51-year-old man charged with setting the rapidly expanding Holy Fire, which has blackened 9,614 acres of the Cleveland National Forest and was only 5 percent contained, had a rocky relationship with his family, according to court records obtained Thursday.
San Diego is home to some amazing attractions like the San Diego Zoo and its Safari Park plus our abundance of beautiful beaches. Whether its summertime - or any season – these landmarks have been frequented by tourists and locals alike for decades.
Toronto Raptors player and San Diego native Norman Powell is holding a free youth basketball camp coming up on August 11!
¡Latin Food Fest! is looking forward to celebrating its sixth annual Hispanic culinary celebration August 17-18 at Marina Park, at San Diego Bay!
This San Diego-based company is making schools and businesses safer with a window film that can help deter intruders.
San Diego has seen some spectacular sunsets, but in La Jolla Wednesday evening, beachgoers got an exceptional view as the sun lined up perfectly between the pilings of the Scripps Pier – better known as Scripps Henge.
Two bodies were found in Escondido Thursday, one was found in a home, the other in a burned-out car, officials said.
Learning Playground in Encinitas is home to unique camps ranging from Warrior Ninja camp to Circus Camp. And believe it or not, though summer is almost over there is still time to register your child for camp before school starts.