Suspect who died in Southcrest officer-involved shooting identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities on Thursday publicly identified a 48-year-old assault suspect who was fatally shot by a patrol officer in Southcrest while allegedly advancing on the lawman in a menacing manner, swinging a chain.
Vaughn Harrison Denham of San Diego died in a hospital about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, several hours after the law enforcement shooting in the area of Boston Avenue and South 40th Street in San Diego, according to police.
The events that led to the deadly gunfire began about 5:15 p.m., when several 911 callers reported that one man had attacked another with a machete or similar weapon in the inner-city neighborhood between Interstate 805 and state Route 15, Lt. Matt Dobbs said.
Officers arrived in the area to find a 57-year-old man who had sustained injuries consistent with an attack by a bladed weapon, Dobbs said. Medics took him to a trauma center for treatment of the wounds, which were not believed to be life threatening.
A short time later, an officer spotted a possible suspect in the assault around the corner from the site of the attack and contacted him. The man, later identified as Denham, allegedly was carrying a large metal chain, refused to follow the officer's orders to drop it and began moving toward him.
Retreating, the patrolman tried in vain to subdue Denham with an electric stun gun, which had no discernible effect, according to Dobbs.
"The officer continued trying to maintain distance from the suspect, backing away for a considerable distance while continuing to give verbal commands," the lieutenant said. "At one point, the suspect again swung the metal chain at the officer, prompting the officer to fire his weapon, wounding the suspect."
Two other officers then hurried over and took Denham into custody following a struggle, after which medics rushed him to a hospital.
No officers suffered any significant injuries during the incident, the lieutenant said.
The name of the patrolman who fired on the suspect was not immediately released.
RELATED COVERAGE
A fast-moving wildfire tore across hilly terrain east of San Diego Zoo Safari Park on Thursday, threatening homes near Ramona for a time before firefighters got the flames under control.
Authorities on Thursday publicly identified a 48-year-old assault suspect who was fatally shot by a patrol officer in Southcrest while allegedly advancing on the lawman in a menacing manner, swinging a chain.
A 51-year-old man charged with setting the rapidly expanding Holy Fire, which has blackened 9,614 acres of the Cleveland National Forest and was only 5 percent contained, had a rocky relationship with his family, according to court records obtained Thursday.
San Diego is home to some amazing attractions like the San Diego Zoo and its Safari Park plus our abundance of beautiful beaches. Whether its summertime - or any season – these landmarks have been frequented by tourists and locals alike for decades.
Toronto Raptors player and San Diego native Norman Powell is holding a free youth basketball camp coming up on August 11!
¡Latin Food Fest! is looking forward to celebrating its sixth annual Hispanic culinary celebration August 17-18 at Marina Park, at San Diego Bay!
This San Diego-based company is making schools and businesses safer with a window film that can help deter intruders.
San Diego has seen some spectacular sunsets, but in La Jolla Wednesday evening, beachgoers got an exceptional view as the sun lined up perfectly between the pilings of the Scripps Pier – better known as Scripps Henge.
Two bodies were found in Escondido Thursday, one was found in a home, the other in a burned-out car, officials said.
Learning Playground in Encinitas is home to unique camps ranging from Warrior Ninja camp to Circus Camp. And believe it or not, though summer is almost over there is still time to register your child for camp before school starts.