20-year-old woman arrested at border crossing with $988K haul of drugs

A 28-year-old woman was arrested at Otay Mesa Port of Entry Thursday after agents caught her trying to smuggle 7,000 Oxycodone pills and 188 pounds of other various narcotics into the United States in her car.
A San Diego mother on Thursday pleaded for her missing teenage daughter’s return after she vanished without a trace.
A fast-moving wildfire tore across hilly terrain east of San Diego Zoo Safari Park on Thursday, threatening homes near Ramona for a time before firefighters got the flames under control.
San Diego County reminded residents Thursday about wildfire disaster risk and that vehicles are responsible for the most local wildfires in which a cause has been identified.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Tecate port of entry Wednesday seized 92 pounds of heroin, valued at more than $870,000, from an elderly woman.
A Los Angeles musician is heartbroken after his prized possession was stolen from a San Diego hotel room. John Walz says he left his room at the Town and Country to go to dinner Wednesday night - when he came back, his $100,000 dollar cello was gone.
The San Diego City Council Thursday rejected an initiative for the November ballot that would have raised the hotel tax to fund convention center expansion, homelessness services and street repairs.
Authorities on Thursday publicly identified a 48-year-old assault suspect who was fatally shot by a patrol officer in Southcrest while allegedly advancing on the lawman in a menacing manner, swinging a chain.
A 51-year-old man charged with setting the rapidly expanding Holy Fire, which has blackened 9,614 acres of the Cleveland National Forest and was only 5 percent contained, had a rocky relationship with his family, according to court records obtained Thursday.
San Diego is home to some amazing attractions like the San Diego Zoo and its Safari Park plus our abundance of beautiful beaches. Whether its summertime - or any season – these landmarks have been frequented by tourists and locals alike for decades.