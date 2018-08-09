20-year-old woman arrested at border crossing with $988K haul of drugs

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 28-year-old woman was arrested at Otay Mesa Port of Entry Thursday after agents caught her trying to smuggle 7,000 Oxycodone pills and 188 pounds of other various narcotics into the United States in her car.

The driver arrived at the San Diego-area inspection station out of Mexico in a 2006 Dodge Caliber about 4 a.m., according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection public affairs.

Using an imaging system, CBP officers discovered suspicious anomalies in the dashboard, back seat, quarter panels and rear bumper of the vehicle. The personnel then discovered and removed 56 wrapped packages containing fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine and the Oxycodone tablets.

The combined street value of the haul of narcotics would have been about $988,000, according to the federal agency.

CBP officers seized the contraband and vehicle and turned over the suspect, a U.S citizen whose name was not released, to Homeland Security Investigations. She was booked into Las Colinas women's jail in Santee on suspicion of narcotics smuggling.