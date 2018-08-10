Amber Alert issued after father allegedly takes non-custodial child in Pacoima

PACOIMA (CNS) - An Amber Alert was issued Thursday night for an 18-month-old boy taken by his non-custodial father in Pacoima.

Jaden Jose was taken about 3:30 p.m. by his father, John Jose, near the 9500 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

John Jose was last seen in a 2004 dark blue four-door Audi with the license plate number 7ZVX343.

"John took Jaden without the biological mother's consent and threatened to take Jaden out of state," according to a police statement. "John also threatened to kill himself."

Jaden is 2 feet tall, weighs about 27 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue tank top and gray pants. John Jose is described as a 30-year-old Filipino who is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jaden Jose or his father was urged to call the watch commander at the LAPD's Foothill Station at (818) 756-8861.

After hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to (877) LAPD-24- 7. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222- TIPS or at lacrimestoppers.org.