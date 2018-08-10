2-story granny flat gutted by fire in Ramona

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Firefighters responded in force to a house fire on 605 B. Street in Ramona.

Authorities on scene say the house is a 2-story granny flat and all residents were able to escape the house with no injuries.

Firefighters have closed 6th Street between Main and A Street to fight the remaining flames.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO Ramona is at the scene of a two story fully involved “Granny Flat” located at the 600 block of “B” Street in Ramona. All occupants are reported out of the house. Crews now making a defensive attack. — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) August 10, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.