2-story granny flat gutted by fire in Ramona - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

2-story granny flat gutted by fire in Ramona

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Firefighters responded in force to a house fire on 605 B. Street in Ramona.

Authorities on scene say the house is a 2-story granny flat and all residents were able to escape the house with no injuries.

Firefighters have closed 6th Street between Main and A Street to fight the remaining flames. 

Get the latest News 8 Traffic updates » 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.