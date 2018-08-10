Man arrested in connection with two suspicious deaths in Escondido

An 18-month-old boy taken by his non-custodial father in Pacoima was found and returned to his mother early Friday morning.
A man was killed Friday morning when he was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 805 in the Sorrento Valley area, officials said.
A fast-moving wildfire tore across hilly terrain east of San Diego Zoo Safari Park on Thursday, threatening homes near Ramona for a time before firefighters got the flames under control.
A man in his 20s was killed early Friday morning when he was run over by a car entering a parking garage in the Hillcrest area, police said.
A former Torrey Pines High School student who posted threats targeting the school on his Instagram account is scheduled to be sentenced Friday at the downtown San Diego Central Courthouse.
A 33-year-old man is behind bars on suspicion of murder in connection with two suspicious deaths of women found in the Escondido area, one in a burned-out SUV and the other in a home a few miles away, authorities said.
Temperatures will slowly decrease as high pressure weakens through the weekend, as well as the moisture.
A 28-year-old woman was arrested at Otay Mesa Port of Entry Thursday after agents caught her trying to smuggle 7,000 Oxycodone pills and 188 pounds of other various narcotics into the United States in her car.
Cellphone video captured by a helicopter pilot on Wednesday shows a shark snacking on a seal in the waters off La Jolla shores – not far from swimmers and kayakers.