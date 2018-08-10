Sentencing set for ex-Torrey Pines High student who posted threats online

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A former Torrey Pines High School student who posted threats targeting the school on his Instagram account is scheduled to be sentenced Friday at the downtown San Diego Central Courthouse.

Kevin Matlak, 21, pleaded guilty last month to one count of making a criminal threat. He will be sentenced to a year in custody, with at least six months to be served at a residential treatment facility.

Related: Former Torrey Pines High student pleads guilty to making threats

Classmates of Matlak's who graduated in 2015 reported the threats to law enforcement on May 30, leading to his arrest.

Matlak bailed out of jail and checked himself in to a lockdown mental health facility.

Defense attorney Brian Watkins said Matlak didn't threaten anyone directly, but three former classmates read his posts on Instagram and felt threatened by them.

Related: Former Torrey Pines High School student accused of threatening school

RELATED COVERAGE: